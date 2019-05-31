|
|
Piotrowski, Richard Edward Piotrowski, Richard E. Died Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Lebanon, NH. Age 77. Survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda (nee Nuneviller) Piotrowski; daughter, Aimee (Stephen) Diehl; grandchildren Kyra Diehl and Eryn Diehl; other relatives and friends. Brother of Mary Ann (Ronald) Pabich, the late Barbara Thomas Gawelko, and the late Robert A. "Bob" Piotrowski. Milwaukee Public Schools educator for nearly 30 years. Services will be private. Memorials to Upper Valley Community Band ([email protected]) or Homeward Bound (https://www.homewardboundanimals.org/donate/) appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2019