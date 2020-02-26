|
|
Richard Eugene Maslowski
Richard Eugene Maslowski, 69, peacefully passed away on February 18, 2020. Loving father to John (Erin) Maslowski, Anne Schwaab, and Jennifer (Greg) Hoogasian; proud grandfather of Logan, Adalyn and Emilia Maslowski, Cullen Schwaab, and Hunter Hoogasian, cherished brother of Kathy (Lee) Robinson and Michael (Connie) Maslowski. Beloved uncle, cousin and friend. Preceded in death by his parents Eugene Maslowski and Germaine (Voros) Maslowski.
Richard was born in Milwaukee, WI, on June 14, 1950. He was a 1968 graduate from South Milwaukee High School and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point, followed by a Masters of Public Administration from the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee.
Through integrity and a strong work ethic, Richard's public service made a positive impact on the community, state and beyond. A well-respected, intelligent and humble leader, Richard was considered the longest serving city administrator in the State of Wisconsin, active in local government for 44 years. He started his career as the village administrator in Butler, then served as the city administrator in West Bend before coming to Glendale in 1980. Richard also kept busy as one of the co-founders of CVMIC, Cities and Villages Mutual Insurance Company, for the State of Wisconsin. He was their first president from 1987-1993, and continued to serve for many more years.
Throughout Richard's career, he received numerous awards and recognitions for his achievements. Upon his retirement, The United States House of Representatives recognized Richard's "rich legacy of innovation, creativity, growth and sustainability," and called him "a true trailblazer." The City of Glendale named and dedicated its new state-of-the-art community park after him in 2018, the "Richard E. Maslowski Community Park".
In his personal life, Richard had a love of sailing and being on the water. He was an avid reader, art enthusiast, and passionate gardener. His thirst for knowledge kept him active after he retired and moved to Chicago, making sure to visit every museum, take all the tours and even attend classes in the city. Richard also participated on the Board of his Senior Living community in Lake View, where he developed many new friendships. He enjoyed architecture, history, traveling, the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and later Cubs games, the symphony, theater, car shows, fine dining and spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends. His sense of humor, sarcasm and his laughter kept everyone on their toes. His spirit was quiet, but his presence was large.
Private burial at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. There will be an informal celebration of life reception at the Bavarian Bierhaus in Glendale, Saturday, April 4, from 11:30-2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Richard to the Sarcoidosis Foundation, https://www.stopsarcoidosis.org/donate/
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 11, 2020