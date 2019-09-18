|
|
Richard F. Cibulka
Germantown - 95, of Germantown, WI (formerly a long-time resident of South Milwaukee) passed away surrounded by family on September 13, 2019.
Richard was the beloved husband of Alice (nee Tokarski) Cibulka for over 71 years, and loving father to Judy (Tom) Vanden Boom, Nancy Cibulka, Elaine (Jeff) Siefert, Rick (Stacey) Cibulka, Mary (Scott) Grout and Mike (Sue) Cibulka. He was a proud Grandfather to 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Anne, father Joseph, sister Margaret (Kubiak), and brother Joseph.
A private remembrance for immediate family only will be held at a later date.
Please see the Schmidt & Bartelt website for a more detailed obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019