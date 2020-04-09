|
Richard F. Haley
Oconomowoc - Richard was born into Eternal Life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was the loving father to Debra, David (Tami), and Deanna (Scott) Patrykus. Proud Grandpa to Samantha, Cody, Kasia and Presley. Dear brother to Mary (Jim) Wadkins. Preceded in death by parents Edward and Florence (nee Dais) and brothers James (Shirley), John, Patrick (Deloris) and Tom (Carol). He was very much loved by his many nieces and nephews!
Richard Francis Haley was born May 16, 1937 to Edward and Florence (nee Dais) Haley in Milwaukee, WI.
On October 20, 1962 Richard married Barbara Jean Folczyk. They enjoyed 53 years together.
Richard will always be remembered for all the fun times. He was always the life of every party!
Celebration of Life and Committal Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020