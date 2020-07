Richard F. (Dick) HeidenBorn to life February 25, 1931. Born to eternal life April 10, 2020. Loving husband of 62 years to Lois M. Heiden (nee Pierner). Icon in the wine industry, and owner of the once Heiden Wine and Spirits on Lisbon Ave. in Milwaukee.Memorial Gathering at Harder Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28th beginning at 11:00 AM. Celebration of Life service at 1:00 PM, followed by Military Honors. See Harder website for complete obituary.