Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Richard F. "Dick" Lutzke

Lutzke, Richard F. "Dick" Born into Eternal Life on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Luy). Loving father of Laura (Timothy) Gulrajani and Sara (Scott) Baker. Proud and devoted grandpa of Courtney Baker, Alex Baker and Jack Gulrajani. Dear brother of Linda Graff and the late Fred Lutzke. He is further survived by sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and long-time friends. Dick was a former MPS teacher for 34 years. Friends may greet the family on Sunday, April 7 at CHRIST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd., from 3:00 PM until time of Funeral Service at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church or the Wisconsin Parkinson Association are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
