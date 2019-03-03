Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Richard F. Mey

Richard F. Mey Notice
Mey, Richard F. Passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Printup) for 54 years. Father of Ken, Cory and the late Jeffrey. Brother in law of Fred Freiburger, Joyce Rian and Roger (Georgia) Printup. Uncle of Jim, Tom and John Kusch, Richard, Jerry, Mark and Brian Krueger, David, Donald and the late Barbara Frieburger, Chris, Matt and Eric Rian. Further survived by other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, and siblings. Private services were held. Please see the funeral homes website for more detailed family information. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to Milwaukee VA Soldiers Home Fund, or the . Richard proudly served his country in the Marines and retired from the Zablocki Veterans Affairs Medical Center with 36 years of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019
