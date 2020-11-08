Richard F. NarlockWest Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, November 5, 2020, age 85 years. Beloved husband of Marjorie (nee Domask). Dear father of Susan (Mauricio) Madiedo, Joseph (Diane) Narlock, Helen (Steve) Feuling, Phyllis Kaplanek, Robert Narlock, Marianne Narlock and the late Gregory Narlock. Brother of Patricia (Tom) Brown, Jerry, Ken (Sue), Bill (Kathy) Narlock, and the late Audrey (Jerry) Kleczka. Brother-in-law of Patricia (Don) Heppe. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (formerly Immaculate Heart of Mary Campus, 1212 S. 117th St.) 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park. Retired employee of Unit Drop Forge, proud Union President of UAW #407 for 17 years, Served as a City of West Allis Alderman for 24 years, past Chairman of the Board of Wiscor Credit Union, member of West Allis Knights of Columbus Council #3095. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Ben's Community Meal Program or Hunger Task Force appreciated.