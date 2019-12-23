Resources
Richard F. Tarantino

Richard F. Tarantino Notice
Richard F. Tarantino

Milwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly at the age of 58. He is survived by his children Nicholas, Justin, and Lindsey Tarantino. Further survived by his mother Janice Johnson, and siblings Dawn (Larry) Pistiner, Gloria (Bob) Kurczewski, and Michael (Lisa) Johnson. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends. Grandpa (Grambo) will be deeply missed by Callisto, Matteo, Angela, Adrianna, and Lukas.

Richard had a passion for art, family, life and was a life-long painter who took pride in his work.

Visitation will be held at Beloit Road Baptist Church, 8337 W. Beloit Road, West Allis, WI. from 1 PM until the time of Prayer Service at 2:30 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are greatly appreciated.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
