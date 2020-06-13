Richard "Scott" Fairbairn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Scott" Fairbairn

Hubertus - Born into eternal life June 11, 2020 at the age of 59. Loving husband of Lori for 10 years and beloved father of Emily. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents. Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Tuesday, June 16 from 4:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 5:00 PM. Burial service the following day Wednesday, June 17 at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lannon at 9:00 AM with memorial hike and picnic to follow at Loews Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Burial
09:00 AM
Sunnyside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved