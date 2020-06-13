Richard "Scott" Fairbairn
Hubertus - Born into eternal life June 11, 2020 at the age of 59. Loving husband of Lori for 10 years and beloved father of Emily. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents. Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Tuesday, June 16 from 4:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 5:00 PM. Burial service the following day Wednesday, June 17 at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lannon at 9:00 AM with memorial hike and picnic to follow at Loews Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.