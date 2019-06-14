Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Richard "Dick" Fickau

Fickau, Richard "Dick" Called Home on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Rose (Nee: Davis). Dear father of the late Bonnie Fickau and Sherry (Dana) Zier. Loving grandfather of Adam and Matthew (Casi) and great-grandfather of Asher and Abigail, Gavin and Daria. Uncle of Roger Schultz. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held today Friday, June 14th, 2019 at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH 12300 W. Janesville Rd. from 4PM until the time of service at 6PM. Interment Highland Memorial Park. If so desired, memorials to Hales Corners Lutheran Church appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2019
