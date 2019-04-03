Services
Weber, Richard Frank Passed away on March 29, 2019 at the age of 84. He was loved by family and friends and mostly his wife Germaine "Gerry" (nee Stevens) of 63 years. Missed by his children Deborah (friend Jim) Schutte and Linda (Dan) Schattschneider, "grandchildren" Jason Sage, Carmen Schutte, Jim Sage, Zack (Dena) Schutte, Christine Schutte, Regina (Dan) Van Gorden, Jeff Schutte Jr., John Schutte, "great-grandchildren" Devin, Andrew, Emily, Bailey, Katie, Mariah, Alayna, Autumn, Kayla, Kaly, Idalys, Kasia, Tadym, Sophia, Madeline, Talon and Tyler. He wanted nothing but the best for all of them. He was a proud Marine. Visitation Friday, April 5, 11 AM to 1 PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, followed by a Funeral Service at 1 PM. Memorials to or would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
