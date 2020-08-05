1/1
Richard G. Dziewit
1923 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard G. Dziewit

Milwaukee - Passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at home comforted by family; he was 97 years old. He was known by friends as "Dick". He was born April 3, 1923, the first generation son of Polish immigrants; married the late Virjean (Poochie) Buska April 14, 1956. Dick has six children the late Rick (Karen), Jeff (Sue), Coreen, Doreen (Gary) Gorlewski, James, and Maureen (Tim) Phelps, 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dick was preceded in death by his sister Grace (Gene) Sitarz and parents Casimir and Mary (Nowacki) during his childhood.

Dick enlisted in the Marine's during WWII and served in four campaigns in the Pacific Theater. After the war Dick attended UW-Milwaukee. During his career he worked at Climatrol, Evinrude, opened and managed new SuperAmerica gas stations, and owned his own Enco Full Service Station. His final career was a mechanic at the US Postal Service where he retired in 1977. He loved ballroom dancing, bowling, cooking, being a handy man who could make and fix anything, playing cards especially Sheepshead, Poker and cribbage, and spending time with his family. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan who coached his sons' baseball teams through Scouts. Dick had a love for Dogs, all dogs, and was a dog whisperer in his time. For many years he was an usher at St Gregory the Great where he raised his family in the Catholic faith.

DIck will be remembered for his love of dance, dogs, and family, silly sayings, and exceptional whistling. He was a hard working man who taught all of us the importance of family and supporting each other even when we disagree. He believed his life reflected the "American Dream" and felt grateful for his family, friends and long life.

A celebration of Dick's life will be held on Friday, August 14th at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 12401 W NATIONAL AVE. from 1:00 until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00.

The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Aurora At Home, especially RN Jamiee who was a constant ray of sunshine and support the past four months advocating for Dick's desires.

The family would be grateful for contributions made to the Wisconsin Humane Society and Disabled American Veterans in his memory.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
AUG
14
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
