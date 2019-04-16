Services
Richard G. "Rick" Laabs

Laabs, Richard G. "Rick" April 12, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Loving husband of Rose for 52 years. Devoted father of Cheryl and Deeann (Dave) Hurley. Amazing grandpa of Abby Hurley. Caring brother of David, Mark, Steve and Brian (Nancy). Further survived by other friends and family. Preceded in death by his parents Richard and Helen Laabs and sister Mary. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org) are appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, April 17 at The Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Private interment Good Hope Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019
