Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME
15250 W. National Ave.
New Berlin, WI
Richard G. "Dick" Marr

Richard G. "Dick" Marr Notice
Richard G. "Dick" Marr

Wauwatosa - Found peace on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Frances (née Mellonig) Marr. Dear brother of Jack (Janet) Marr. Cherished stepfather of Terry (Karen) Amerson. Special cousin of Linda Pankau, Carol Charland, David Mellonig and Gail Jeske. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Dick was a retiree of the Wisconsin Gas Company after over 40 years of dedicated service.

There will be a gathering on Tuesday, March 17, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
