Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Richard G. Olson Notice
Olson, Richard G. Born to Eternal Life July 30, 2019 age 82 years. Beloved husband of 50 years to Janice (Nee Hanke). Brother-in-law of Thomas (Phyllis) Hanke. Further survived by his 2 nephews, Jason and Justin Hanke, 2 great nieces, Brooklyn and Madison Hanke and other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, August 7 at Harder Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 1:00 PM. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Richard was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Milwaukee. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for all of their loving care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
