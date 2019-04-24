|
Williams, Richard G. Passed away April 15, 2019, age 83 years. Beloved husband of Karin (nee Schneider) for 62 loving years. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Richard was a dedicated teacher at Custer High School in Milwaukee for many years. He also was a great supporter of the school's soccer programs and was a member of the Wisconsin Soccer Association. Funeral service Monday April 29, at 2 PM in the chapel of SOUTHERN WISCONSIN VETERAN'S CEMETERY, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove WI 53182, followed by military honors.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019