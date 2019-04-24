Services
Williams, Richard G. Passed away April 15, 2019, age 83 years. Beloved husband of Karin (nee Schneider) for 62 loving years. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Richard was a dedicated teacher at Custer High School in Milwaukee for many years. He also was a great supporter of the school's soccer programs and was a member of the Wisconsin Soccer Association. Funeral service Monday April 29, at 2 PM in the chapel of SOUTHERN WISCONSIN VETERAN'S CEMETERY, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove WI 53182, followed by military honors.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
