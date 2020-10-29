1/
Richard "Rick" Gibbs
1958 - 2020
Richard "Rick" Gibbs

Milwaukee - Passed Away on Oct. 23, 2020, age 62 years. He is survived by his loving parents John and Eileen (nee Klotz). Dear brother of Kathy (Jim) Nielsen and Peggy (Herb) Zautke. Uncle to Caleb, Claire and Elaine. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sat. Nov. 7, 2020 from 10am -11am, with Services at 11:00am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Mequon. In lieu of flowers, Memorials appreciated to Ruffed Grouse Society in Rick's name.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
Funeral services provided by
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
