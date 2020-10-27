Richard " Rick" Gleissner



Richard "Rick" Gleissner, 53, died Sunday, Oct. 25th after a long battle with addiction. Rick is survived by his loving mother, Marge, and five siblings; Mark (Lindy), Deb (Dan), Scot, Mary, and Jean. He had 15 nieces and nephews, 17 great nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Al. Despite Rick's struggles, he was known for having an enormous heart and would always share what little he had. A private service will be held. In lieu of memorials, please consider extending grace to someone in your life.









