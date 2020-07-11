1/1
Dr. Richard H. Bibler
Dr. Richard H. Bibler

Dr. Richard H. Bibler, 91, died July 7, 2020 at AngelsGrace Hospice.

He was a co-founder of Medical Associates Health Centers in Menomonee Falls.

He received his undergraduate degree from Indiana University, served in the U.S. Army at Fort Detrick in Frederick, MD and returned to IU for his M.D. After 18 months of general practice he came to Wisconsin for a Pediatric Residency at Milwaukee County Hospital.

Dedicated to medicine and family, Dick was an avid reader, golfer and poker player. He is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Doris, son Jeff (Jenny), daughter Jill (Rick Hemenway), sister-in-law Nancy, nephews Joe (Jennie), Mark (Robin), David (Susie) and nieces Kathy (Don Myers), Tracy and Judy (Michelle Baker). He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Henry E. and Marie Bibler and brothers Robert (Mary Margaret), Jack (Betty) and Tom, nephews Bob and Andy, and grand-niece Shellie.

Due to Covid-19 a Remembrance Gathering will be held at a later date. If desired memorials may be made to CMH Foundation W180 N8085 Town Hall Rd. Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 or Children's Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation MS 3050 P.O. Box 1997 Milwaukee, WI 53201






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
