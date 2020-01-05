Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
S38W31602 Wern Way
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hanke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. Hanke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard H. Hanke Notice
Richard H. Hanke

Wales - Entered God's loving arms on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Age 69. Cherished husband of Linda (nee Trommer), for 49 years. Loving father of Lisa (Shawn) Stubing and Christopher (Ashley) Hanke. Proud grandfather of Ethan, Aidan, Kaila, Kyah, Noah, Natalie, Brooklyn, and Jasmine. Brother of Sandra Miller and Cheryl (Joe Terrana) Harmon. Brother-in-law of Sandra (Bob) Schmidt, Dave (Christy) Snyder, and Susan (Tim) Snyder. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and members of the Saxonia Bowling League (of which Richard was a member for 51 years). Preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Viola; his sister-in-law, Patty Bellehumeur; and his brother-in-law, Ernest Harmon.

Gathering at St. Paul Catholic Church, S38W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 9-10AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Rest now, Pops, we love you!

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline