|
|
Richard H. Hanke
Wales - Entered God's loving arms on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Age 69. Cherished husband of Linda (nee Trommer), for 49 years. Loving father of Lisa (Shawn) Stubing and Christopher (Ashley) Hanke. Proud grandfather of Ethan, Aidan, Kaila, Kyah, Noah, Natalie, Brooklyn, and Jasmine. Brother of Sandra Miller and Cheryl (Joe Terrana) Harmon. Brother-in-law of Sandra (Bob) Schmidt, Dave (Christy) Snyder, and Susan (Tim) Snyder. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and members of the Saxonia Bowling League (of which Richard was a member for 51 years). Preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Viola; his sister-in-law, Patty Bellehumeur; and his brother-in-law, Ernest Harmon.
Gathering at St. Paul Catholic Church, S38W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 9-10AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Rest now, Pops, we love you!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020