Richard H. McKennaPassed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2020, at age 78. Beloved husband of Charlene "Charlie" (nee Hohler) for 51 years. Loving Dad of Lee (Michael) Chavannes, Michael (Michelle) McKenna, and Kerry (the late Peter) Bausch. Proud Papa of Carson and Brady Chavannes, Aidan and Conner McKenna, Benjamin and Andrew Bausch. Also loved by other family and friends. Preceded in death by loving family members Frank and Lucille Jusza, Robert Jusza, and Margaret and James Hohler.Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Thursday, August 27, from 4-5:45PM. Service at 6PM.