1/1
Richard H. McKenna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard H. McKenna

Passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2020, at age 78. Beloved husband of Charlene "Charlie" (nee Hohler) for 51 years. Loving Dad of Lee (Michael) Chavannes, Michael (Michelle) McKenna, and Kerry (the late Peter) Bausch. Proud Papa of Carson and Brady Chavannes, Aidan and Conner McKenna, Benjamin and Andrew Bausch. Also loved by other family and friends. Preceded in death by loving family members Frank and Lucille Jusza, Robert Jusza, and Margaret and James Hohler.

Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Thursday, August 27, from 4-5:45PM. Service at 6PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 05:45 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Service
06:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved