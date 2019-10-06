|
Richard H. Otto
Waukesha - Passed away peacefully, Sun. September 29, 2019 at the age of 79.
Lovingly survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathy (nee Rafenstein).
Loving father of Daniel (John Barry) Otto and Linda Otto.
Dear brother of Beverly Speerbrecher. Dear brother-in-law of Joyce (Don) Jensen.
Special thanks to his caretaker and friend, Janet Dudzek.
Preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Margaret Otto and his brother, Thomas Otto.
Dick was loved and will be remembered by his 4 legged friend Harper, other relatives and many special friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday October 12 at ST WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, 440 N. Moreland Blvd, Waukesha from 9am-11am. Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019