Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH
440 N. Moreland Blvd
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
ST WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH
440 N. Moreland Blvd
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Otto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. Otto


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard H. Otto Notice
Richard H. Otto

Waukesha - Passed away peacefully, Sun. September 29, 2019 at the age of 79.

Lovingly survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathy (nee Rafenstein).

Loving father of Daniel (John Barry) Otto and Linda Otto.

Dear brother of Beverly Speerbrecher. Dear brother-in-law of Joyce (Don) Jensen.

Special thanks to his caretaker and friend, Janet Dudzek.

Preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Margaret Otto and his brother, Thomas Otto.

Dick was loved and will be remembered by his 4 legged friend Harper, other relatives and many special friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday October 12 at ST WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, 440 N. Moreland Blvd, Waukesha from 9am-11am. Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline