Richard H. Schwabenlander
Richard H. Schwabenlander (Schwabe) 87
July 8, 1933 to July 26, 2020
Devoted husband of 66 years to Deronda (nee Haertel). Proud father of Michael, Richard (Tracey), Timothy (Mary) and Jon (Lisa). Boastful grandfather of Nathan, Ryan (Angela), Benjamin (Nicholas), Samuel, Jackson, Maura, Jake, Riley and Aidan. Great-grandfather to Liam. Brother-in-Law to Paul Haertel of Portland, OR. Further survived by nieces and nephews, and innumerable friends and acquaintances made over the years.
Richard was a member of the Menomonee Falls Police Department from May 1961 to July 1998. During that time he also served as the Community Services officer and headed up the DARE program in both the parochial and public school systems of Menomonee Falls. Many will remember him as the Friday night guard at the Farmers & Merchants Bank.
After retirement, Richard and Deronda traveled extensively, visiting countries the likes of China, Russia, Argentina, the Caribbean, Italy, Germany, and countless other exotic ports of call.
Quick with a joke and always with a smile on his face, he will be missed.
Visitation on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the funeral home from 2:00pm - 4:30pm, with memorial service to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's name may be made to the charity of your choice
.