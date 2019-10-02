|
|
Richard "Dick" Huebner
New Berlin - Passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving husband of Marlene for 60 yrs. Generous Father of Karen (Curt) Bemann, John (Angela) Huebner and Nancy Huebner. Proud Grandpa to Stacy (Karl) Janich, Brett (Annie) Bemann, Jamie (Devin) Hall, Nicolette (Tyler Rubenzer) Bemann and Alison (Justin Wauer) Huebner. Great-grandpa to Kylie and Kimberly Janich; Ellie, Josie and the late baby Thor Bemann; Vincent and Lincoln Hall. Also loved by nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. Dick was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast. He retired from Harley-Davidson Motor Company after 40 years. Motorcycle attire is appropriate in his honor. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the in his memory would be appreciated. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home Saturday October 5th 12- 2 PM. Celebration of Dick's Life 2:15PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019