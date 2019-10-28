|
Richard I. Hunter "The Boss"
Greenfield - Entered Eternal Life on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving Husband of Mary for 59 years. Beloved dad of Donald (Pat) Hunter and Lynn (Bryan) Hatfield. Cherished grandpa of Sara (Tim) Pratt, Alicia Esham, Melany (David) Mullins, Samuel Hunter, Hayley Hunter, Benaiah (Heather) Hatfield, Zechariah Hatfield, Ezekiel Hatfield, and Adah Hatfield. Great-grandpa of 10 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Barb Hunter.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10-11:30 AM at the FOREST HOME CEMETERY CHAPEL, 2405 W. Forest Home Ave. Funeral Service 11:30 AM. Interment with Military Honors to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's memory to the First Baptist Church of New Berlin or The Wilson Senior Center are appreciated.
Richard will be remembered as a faithful church member, "The Boss" of the Wilson Senior Center morning exercise group, and the man who made his Aircraft Carrier stop when he wanted to go fishing.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019