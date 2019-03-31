|
Ippolito, Richard, Colonel (Ret.) Died March 28 at age 84. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Pamela Frautschi, his daughter, Dr. Danielle Ippolito, and his son, Michael Ippolito, the father of grandchildren Benjamin and Isabella. Richard, eldest of five children born to Angelo and Frances Rose Ippolito in New Jersey, is survived siblings Lois Waid (Al), Annette Aulino (Charles), Edward Ippolito, and Joan Masino (Patrick), and by his step-sons, Schuyler Frautschi (Kate Currie) with their children, Julian and Mimi, and Jason Frautschi (Erika) with their sons, Hans-Karl and Gustav, plus step-daughter Rebecca Boudreau with her daughters Haley and Seren Magestro. COL. Ippolito served 32 years in the United States Army, with 20 years abroad. In the Army he distinguished himself by earning Commendation Medals and the Bronze Star, serving in Vietnam and rising to the rank of Colonel. At retirement he moved to Milwaukee, serving briefly with the Auxiliary Police before a 13 year career with UWM, including 7 years as Assistant Dean of UWM's School of Nursing. Active in Eastside community organizations and an enthusiastic supporter of Milwaukee theatre and the arts, COL. Ippolito served on the Boards of Murray Hill Neighborhood Association, Boulevard Ensemble Theatre company and In Tandem Theatre, and was among founders of Eastside Milwaukee Community Council. He was commended for his service, 2010-2018, as a member of the District Two Committee Office of Lawyer Regulation of the Supreme Court of Wisconsin. Always proud of his service to his nation, COL. Ippolito was often seen as part of the Milwaukee War Memorial Military Review stands for Veteran's Day and Memorial Day. A memorial gathering will be held on April 6, 2019 from 10am until the time of service at 11am, all at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr. Military honors service will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family suggests memorials to Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee Preservation Commission's Milwaukee Soldier's Home project or to your favorite Milwaukee performing arts or charity.
