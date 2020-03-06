Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SAN CAMILLO CHAPEL
10200 W. Bluemound Rd.
Wauwatosa, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
SAN CAMILLO CHAPEL
10200 W. Bluemound Rd.
Wauwatosa, WI
View Map
Richard J. "Dick" Berg


1934 - 2020
Richard J. "Dick" Berg Notice
Richard J. Berg "Dick"

Wauwatosa - Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Schroeder). Loving father of Rick (the late Lee), the late Bill (Margie), Steve (Sue), Ann (John) Volpe, John (Teri) and Karen (Walter) Paget. Proud grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.

Dick worked as a distillery sales representative and a realtor. He enjoyed biking, running and traveling. He was an arm chair sports fan that could always be found on the sidelines or in the stands of a child or grandchild's sporting event. He was an avid Milwaukee history buff.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at SAN CAMILLO CHAPEL, 10200 W. Bluemound Rd., Wauwatosa, from 9 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
