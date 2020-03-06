|
Richard J. Berg "Dick"
Wauwatosa - Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Schroeder). Loving father of Rick (the late Lee), the late Bill (Margie), Steve (Sue), Ann (John) Volpe, John (Teri) and Karen (Walter) Paget. Proud grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.
Dick worked as a distillery sales representative and a realtor. He enjoyed biking, running and traveling. He was an arm chair sports fan that could always be found on the sidelines or in the stands of a child or grandchild's sporting event. He was an avid Milwaukee history buff.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at SAN CAMILLO CHAPEL, 10200 W. Bluemound Rd., Wauwatosa, from 9 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020