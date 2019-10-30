|
|
Richard J. Bickler
Oconomowoc - Born to Eternal Life at the age of 83. Surrounded by his family and friends, Dick passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019. Faithful husband to Lynne for 62 years. Beloved Father of Michael (Susan) Bickler Sr., Patricia (Daniel) Napgezek, and Marnie (David Martindale) Bickler. Proud grandfather (Papa) of Michael (Melissa) Bickler Jr., Nicholas (Brooke) Bickler, Elizabeth Zurawski, Amanda (Matt) Delker, Anthony (Emily) Bickler, Morgan, William, and Grace. Adoring Great Grandfather of Timothy Jon Jr, Lilianne, Emmerson, Charlotte and Willow. Dick is preceded in death by his son Paul Bickler and his brother and sister-in-law Thomas (Judy) Bickler. Dick spent his life in the Construction and Real Estate Development business, having started Stonewood Companies. Dick enjoyed his free time at Road America with his family and friends. He was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. Dick was the patriarch of the family setting a true example of love and faithfulness. His fun-loving antics will never be forgotten. Visitation will be held at St. Jerome Parish (995 S. Silver Lake St. Oconomowoc) on Monday, November 4 from 2:30 until 4:45. Eulogies will start at 4:45 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 5 pm. A private family burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church in Oconomowoc. The family would like to thank the loving and devoted in-home caregivers as well as the superior doctors and staff at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019