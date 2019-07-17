Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
WAUWATOSA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
2366 N. 80th Street
Wauwatosa, WI
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
WAUWATOSA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
2366 N. 80th Street
Wauwatosa, WI
1938 - 2019
Bond, Richard J. Life-long resident of Wauwatosa. Born to Eternal Life at home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Age 81 years. Beloved husband for 30 years of Cheryl (nee Peterson). A good father of three good children, Sean, Thomas and Anne. Further survived by beloved mother-in-law Patsy Loeffler, adored dog Rosie, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Irene; and his brother, Bill Bond. Commonly referred to as the "Mayor of North Avenue", Richard was a respected businessman and made his living one quarter at a time at his laundromats. An avid sports enthusiast, he played basketball at Wauwatosa High School and Lake Forest College. Also participated in the Wauwatosa Curling Club. A special thank you to Mary from AseraCare Hospice for her guiding grace. Visitation Monday, July 22, 2019 from 10:00am until Time of Memorial Service at 11:00am at WAUWATOSA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 2366 N. 80th Street, Wauwatosa. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Brewers Community Foundation appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
