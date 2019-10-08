Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
Richard J. Bouzek Notice
Richard J. Bouzek

lost his courageous battle with cancer on October 8, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Beloved husband of Valerie (nee Hudy). Loving father of Michelle (Bill) Stoeck. Proud grandfather of Abby, Nate, and Emily. Brother of MaryEllen (Curtis), Don (Laura), and Jim. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A special thank you to the Zivicki family and nephew Mark.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 10:00AM-12:00PM. Memorial service on Sunday at the funeral home at 12:00PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
