Richard J. Braam
Muskego - Passed to Eternal Life Friday, September 6, 2019, age 72 years. Beloved husband of Ginger (nee Meyers). Loving father of Scott (Tammy), Missy (Brad) Sonchek, Matt (April), Jacob, Benjamin, Sarah, Jennifer, Linda, Brendan, Eric, Amanda, Joshua R., and the late Joshua A. Braam and other foster children. Dear grandfather of Ashley, Matthew, Cassie, Nicholas, Seth, Noah, and Gabriel Braam, and Zachary and Kayla Sonchek. Cherished great-grandfather of Caden and Jackson. Dear brother of Urban (Judy) Braam and brother-in-law of Don (Vicki) Meyers, Jill (Bob) Reed and Roberta (Dennis) Martens. Preceded in death by his parents Urban Frank and Marie Braam, brother Martin (Stella) Braam, Paul Braam and sister-in-law Linda (Guy) Himebauch. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home- Muskego 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 noon. Interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Living Word Church - Waukesha (WELS) appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019