Richard J. Bringe
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30th 2019 at the age of 86. Proceeded in death by his by his beloved wife Marie. Richard leaves behind his loving family, Steve (Sue) Bringe, Pam (Gary) Bemis, Julie (Tom) Kosidowski, Paul Bringe, Glen (Cherie) Bringe, Lisa (Eric) Yundt. Grandchildren Frazier, Hayes, and Jerret Bemis and Mitchell, Mathew and Elizabeth Bringe and Eric, Brady and Tomas Yundt. Richard also leaves behind his best friend Bette Lindgren and her daughters Penny (Drew) Nicholas and Becky (Bob) Dyas.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019