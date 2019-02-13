Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Grace Ev. Lutheran Church
W196 N9525 Cross View Way
Menomonee Falls, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Ev. Lutheran Church
W196 N9525 Cross View Way
Menomonee Falls, WI
Richard J. "Dick" Bublitz


1935 - 2019
Richard J. "Dick" Bublitz Notice
Bublitz, Richard J. "Dick" Age 84 years, of Menomonee Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Arlene (nee Geis) for 57 years. Dear brother of Janet (the late Frank) Vida. Brother-in-law of John (the late Carol) Geis. Further survived by loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, a great nephew other relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by a sister-in-law Joanne (the late Richard) Ceman. Visitation Saturday, February 16 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church W196 N9525 Cross View Way, Menomonee Falls from 9 AM until time of Funeral Service at 10 AM. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
