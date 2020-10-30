Richard "Rich" J. BublitzOf Jackson. Went to his Heavenly Home on October 29, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Retzlaff ) for 59 years. Loving father of David (Kathy), Scott, and Jeffrey (Michelle) Bublitz. Proud grandpa of 6 and great-grandpa of 5. Dear brother of Phyllis (the late Gerald) Irwin and Edward (Bonnie) Bublitz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:30pm at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67 N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. Interment to follow at Immanuel Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Cedarburg Mueller Funeral Home from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran Church or Multiple Sclerosis Society appreciated.