Richard J. Burgmeier
Brookfield - Age 82, was called home to the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Richard, also known as "Dick" or "Burgie" to his friends and family, was a life-long resident of Wisconsin. He attended Pius XI High School and St. Norbert College. Dick took over his father's carpet cleaning business and grew it into the well-known Wauwatosa commercial interior design company, The Burgmeier Company. After 55 years of developing that business, he sold the company and retired. Dick's passions were his devotion to his Catholic faith, his love of Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary, his loving relationship with his wife of 61 years, Rosemary, his five children and seven grandchildren. Dick had a quick wit, a kind heart, a tender ear, and gave counsel to many.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Rosemary; children Julie (Tony) Arnoldi, Susan (Michael) Rohr, Jackie (Rand) Kemppainen, Michael (Becky) Burgmeier, and Andy (Julie) Burgmeier; grandchildren Emily (Zach) Keinol, Sam and Cody Rohr, Davis and Natalia Kemppainen, Emma and Hanna Burgmeier, and Brighton and Eden Grace Burgmeier; and many more family and friends.
Dick is reunited in Heaven with his parents, Ray and Irma Burgmeier.
The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice nurses Michelle and Jamie for their compassionate care.
Please join us for a celebration of Dick's life on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church (12130 W Center St, Wauwatosa). A visitation for family and friends will take place from 10:00am until the time of Memorial Mass at 11:30am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Dick may be made to the Adult Learning Center or Right to Life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019