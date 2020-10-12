1/
Richard J. Durica Sr.
Richard J. Durica, Sr.

Sussex - Richard J. Durica, Sr., age 89, formerly of Sussex, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, October 10, 2020, in Shawano, WI.

Army Veteran of the Korean War. Retired employee of the Milwaukee County Transit System after 29 years of service. Former member of St. James Catholic Church in Menominee Falls, WI.

Beloved husband of 64 years to Eleanor (Nee Haas) of Shawano; his children, Barbara (Gary) Cumberland of Shawano, Richard J. (Julia) Durica II of Lannon, WI, David A. (Pauline) Durica of Emory, TX, and Michael S. (Lisa) Durica of North Port, FL; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his sister, Marsha Durica.

A Funeral Mass for Richard will be celebrated on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawano. Fr. Scott Valentyn will be the Celebrant. Interment will be in Lake Drive Cemetery, Town of Wescott. Full Military Honors will be conducted by Shawano AmVets Post #10 at the cemetery. Visitation will begin at the church at 10:00 AM and continue until the time of Mass.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the family requests masks be worn while in attendance and social distancing be followed.

Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
