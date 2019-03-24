Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Frye, Richard J. Rick was born to eternal life on March 14, 2019 at the age of 65. Loving husband of Kathy (Nee Waldoch). Patient and caring father of Leigh (Brian) Wilkens and Shawn (Kelly). Fun loving grandpa of Nick, Max, Cruz, CJ, Alegra, and Lexi Lu. Further survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Services on Friday, March 29th at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in New Berlin. Visitation from 3:00-5:45 PM, Words of Remembrance at 5:45 PM, Prayer Service at 6:00 PM, followed by a luncheon. In honor of Rick and his love of fishing, please respect nature and keep our rivers clean. And each year on National Pi Day, 3.14, enjoy a piece of Pie and remember Rick. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the UW Carbone Cancer Center 'Prostate Cancer General Research Fund' in memory of Rick Frye or donations to the Hunger Task Force are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
