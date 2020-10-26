1/1
Richard J. Kaiser
Richard J. Kaiser

Muskego - Richard J. Kaiser "Dick"

Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 75.

Beloved husband of Martha (nee Konkel) for 54years. Loving father of Mary (Mark) Spottek , John Kaiser, and Scott (Stacey) Kaiser. Proud grandpa of Alyssa, Kali, Payton, Marissa, Danny, Jessica and Alexander and great grandpa of Camilla and Santana. Brother of the late Jerry (Romaine) Kaiser and the late Art (the late Grace) Kaiser. Brother-in-law of Judy (the late Ernst) Hartung and the late Greg (the late June) Konkel. Further survived by other family and friends.

Memorial Gathering at Max Sass Funeral Home, Westwood Chapel, on Thursday, October 29th 4 PM- 6 PM. Memorial service at 6 PM. Private interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Dick was a retired electrician for Northwestern Mutual and for IBEW Local Union 494.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
