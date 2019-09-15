|
|
Richard J. Kirwin
(1944-2019)
On Sept. 5th, our dear partner, father, and friend, Rich Kirwin, departed this world. The only child of Carl and Alice Kirwin, Rich is survived by his daughter Margaret and her husband Pete, their two children Ava and Chase, his daughters, Anne and Carolyn, his reward in life and partner of 18 years, Lorrie Zinda, her daughter, Kristen, her son, Steve and his wife Shelly, and their two children, Jake and Cole.
Rich was raised in Cedar Rapids, IA. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's degree in Spanish from UW-Madison. After thirty one years of service, he retired as a Captain in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He was a business owner, a proud father, a proud Badger, and world traveler.
Above all, singing and music unlocked the beauty of the world for Rich, which he often expressed as tears of joy. History, poetry, and literature, contextualized it for him, something he would often remind you of. Having family and good friends near made it all worthwhile, something he will never let us forget.
A celebration of Rich's full life will be held at the Shorewood River Club. The service will be held on September 22nd at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Wisconsin Youth Harmony Festival. Donations can be made online through PayPal at: youthharmonyfest.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019