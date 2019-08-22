Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Richard J. "Dick" Molenda

Richard J. "Dick" Molenda Notice
Molenda, Richard J. "Dick" Age 74. Peacefully fell into Eternal Sleep in his home on August 20th. Beloved husband of 49 years to Sue (nee Zeimet). Cherished father of Justin Molenda, Jennifer (Jason) Fink, and Nicole (Tom) Dillett. Loving grandfather of Ashley, Alex (Natalie), Cynthia, Kollyn, Justin Jr., Kassidy, Benjamin, Liam and Livia. Futher survived by his brother Al, twin brother Bob (Joyce), nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Proud veteran of the US Army, serving in Vietnam. He worked for 43 years at Briggs & Stratton. He loved sports and gardening. A visitation will be held on Friday August 23rd at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 5 to 7pm followed by a funeral service at 7pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019
