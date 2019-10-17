Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Richard J. Oswald Notice
Richard J. Oswald passed away on October 14, 2019 at the age of 73. He is survived by his daughter, Lalita; brother, James (Barbara); and sisters, Maggie (Larry) Girard and Mary (the late Dave) Bania. Further survived by grandchildren, other family, and friends.

Richard was a four year Navy Veteran and a member of Oak Creek American Legion Post 434.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family greatly appreciated.

Visitation Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 11:00AM-12:00PM at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at 12:00PM. Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Tuesday at 2:00PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
jsonline