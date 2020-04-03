Services
Passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2020 at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by his parents Dominic and Mary (Masalski) Picago, sisters Barbara Duerwachter (Robert) and Marilyn Smith (Jimmy). Dick is survived by his special friend, Barb Finkler. He is further survived by nieces and nephews; Mark Duerwachter (Anna), Beth Tewes (Steve), Paul Duerwachter (Monica), Sara Smith (companion Gene) and other relatives and friends. Dick attended Marquette High School and Marquette University. He served in the Army for 2 years and retired from the United States Post Office after 27 years. Dick enjoyed spending summers in his cottage at Post Lake and many years wintering in Arizona. Dick enjoyed fishing along with the following sports teams, the Brewers, Bucks, and Packers. Dick had fond memories of attending the Ice Bowl in 1967. Private services were held. Memorials to the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
