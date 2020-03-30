|
Richard J. Price
Richard (Dick) was born on July 15, 1924 in Waukesha to James M. and Ethel F. Price (née O'Brien). He passed away, surrounded by his family, on March 20, 2020 at the age of 95, at AngelsGrace Hospice due to complications from pneumonia.
Richard is lovingly survived by his daughters Gail Michael (Michael Platt), and Jill (Don) Tjader Jr.; grandchildren Brian (Samantha) Michael, Jennifer Kim and Don (Jiying Zhao) Tjader III; great-grandchildren Audrina Ehret-Tjader, Jacinda and Zoe Kim, Coburn Michael, Nathan and Brianna Guember, Ruth Zhao-Tjader and other relatives and friends.
Richard attended St. Joseph School. Some of the jobs he had included: gas station owner, salvage yard owner, plowing snow, heavy equipment operator and custodian. He served in the Army in World War II in anti aircraft artillery, ground combat and a driver for officials. He was in the Battle of the Bulge (Ardennes) and also landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy on D-day.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents James M. and Ethel F. Price (née O'Brien), his wonderful wife, Shirley Price (née Nelson) of 59 years of marriage, who passed away February 18, 2011. He loved and missed her immensely. Sisters Catherine Burrow and Joyce Stubinsky, and brother James Price.
Per Richard's request, private services were held at Church and Chapel and St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would like to thank AngelsGrace Hospice for their excellent care and compassion, and also Church and Chapel for going above and beyond customer care.
Memorial donations can be made to: AngelsGrace Hospice, N74 W35908 Servants Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020