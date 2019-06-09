|
Redlinger, Richard J. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late LaVerne (nee Lumree). Loving father to sons, Terry (Mary), the late Kim, Lee (Natalie), Tod (Michelle) and Mark. Proud grandpa of Richard (JoAnn), Steven (Melissa), Erika, Kristine (Jason) and great grandchildren, Mason, Madison, Hailey, Dalton and Pippa. Dear brother of Rochelle (the late Joseph), Sharon (the late David) and Donna (John). Visitation at the Funeral Home Monday, June 10 from 11 AM to 12:45 PM. Funeral Service at 1 PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to or the Honor Flight appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019