|
|
Richard J. Regulski
Milwaukee, WI - Age 87. November 25, 2019. Loving husband of the late Nancy Regulski. Father of Deanna, Mary (Chris) Schulz and the late Denise. Grandpa of Justin, Amanda, Kyle (Chloe) and the late Jeremy. Great grandpa of Hala, Lilya and Zayn. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held at ST. VERONICA CATHOLIC CHURCH (353 E. Norwich Ave. Milw) on Monday December 2, 2019 from 10 - 10:45 AM with the funeral mass to begin at 11 AM. Private Interment So. Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019