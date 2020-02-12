|
|
Richard J. Rewolinski
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at age 84. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Zurawski). Loving father of Thomas, Robert (JoAnne) and Susan (the late William) Hoeft. Dear grandfather of Samuel, Jacob, Joseph, Lucas, Jack, Alison, and Thomas. Brother of Joyce (Robert) Simenson and the late Susan. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, Feb. 15 at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S. 58th St., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020