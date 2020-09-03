1/
Richard J. "Dick" Schleis
Richard (Dick) J. Schleis

Kiel - Richard (Dick) J. Schleis, age 92, formerly of Kiel, died Monday evening, August 24, 2020 at WI Veteran's Home, Union Grove.

Dick was previously married to Ann Willman. On February 10, 1984 he was united in marriage to the former LaVerne (Novack) Wusterbarth.

Dick worked for many years at Computerized Structural Design of Milwaukee until his retirement.

Survivors include his three sons; Rick (Diane), David (Sandy) and Jim Schleis, step children as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dick is further survived by his brothers and sisters;

A private family service was held at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery with full Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory to the WI Veterans Home in Union Grove (dva.wi.gov) or the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
