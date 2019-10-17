|
|
Richard J. Sokolowski
Milwaukee - Moved on peacefully, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 100. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Sokolowski (nee Thomas). Loving dad of Sharon (Gary) Rzentkowski and Denise Sokolowski. Proud grandfather of Jordan Sokolowski - Perez.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Leonard and Alfred Sokolowski, Adeline Pugens, and Aurelia Mazur.
Richard was a World War II Army veteran who retired from Allen - Bradley after 30 plus years. He was a proud leader of the Boy Scouts who earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Visitation to be held at the funeral home Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 9 A.M.to 12:30 P.M. Funeral Service at 12:30 P.M. Burial to follow at St. Adalbert's Cemetery 3801 S 6th St Milwaukee, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019