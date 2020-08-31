Richard J. Wendlick
Irma - Richard J. Wendlick, age 56, of Irma, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, under the care of his family and Aspirus Comfort Care Hospice Services. Richard was born on October 17, 1963, in Marquette, MI, to Rolland and Mary Ann (Gronski) Wendlick.
Richard was a 1981 graduate of Pulaski High School in Milwaukee, WI. After marrying the love of his life, Rebecca, on February 3, 1989, they moved to the Tomahawk area where he worked for a small trucking company. In 1993, he began employment for the City of Wausau working in the Public Works and Water Departments. Richard was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping, spending many hours on the Willow Flowage. His favorite place to be was in his "back forty". Richard cherished his family and was proud to become a new grandpa, twice, within the last year. He was a simple man who led a simply wonderful life full of family, friends, and adventure. A life that was cut short, but lived to the fullest.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Ann Wendlick, of Milwaukee; his wife, Rebecca Wendlick, of Irma; 1 son, Isaac (Kaitlyn Morris) of Green Bay, WI; 1 daughter, Emily (Mike) Dimatteo, of Madison, WI, and his grandchildren, Olivia and Eliana; 2 brothers, Michael (Becky) Wendlick, of Suamico, WI, and Steven (Jan) Wendlick, of Milwaukee; 3 sisters, Ann Marie (Jim) Wendlick and Theresa Wendlick, both of Milwaukee, and Diane (Scott) Prodzinski, of Oak Creek, WI; 1 brother-in-law, David Wendlick, of Alabama; 4 sisters-in-law, Angela (Doug) Hawkins, of Franklin, WI, Jessica (Mark) Kotowicz, of Cudahy, WI, Veronica Woodall and Sheila (Shane) Morris, both of Alabama. Richard is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rolland Wendlick, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Theresa Wendlick.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Generations Funeral Home in Tomahawk, WI from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM adhering to social distancing guidelines.
You may also pay respects online at https://www.generationsfuneral.com
